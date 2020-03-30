Around 3,900 booked for violating lockdown in Delhi

delhi

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:57 IST

As the Central government on Sunday ordered effective implementation of the 21-day lockdown in the wake of the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic, prompting the police to increase their presence on streets and deal strictly with violators, the people in Delhi, it seems, are yet to take the instructions seriously. Around 3,900 people were prosecuted on Monday for defying prohibitory orders.

A statement released by the Delhi Police said that 145 people were booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code till 5pm Monday for not complying with the orders. Another 3,750 were detained under Section 65 of Delhi Police Act (Persons bound to comply with the reasonable directions of police officer) after they were caught driving on streets or roaming around in residential neighbourhoods, violating the orders that only “exempted” people are allowed to step out of their homes.

The police also impounded 557 vehicles which were found “unnecessarily” being driven in the city without the movement passes issued by the police and Delhi government, police officials said.

The total number of prosecution (3,895) on Monday was just a little less than Sunday when 3,964 such violators were booked by the police. This number was less on Saturday when the police had prosecuted 3,567 people for violating the prohibitory orders.

Asked if more people and vehicles came out on roads as compared to the previous days of the lockdown, Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “I think fewer people were on the roads and those found violating the orders were prosecuted.”

“We have intensified patrolling and increased the number of vehicle checking pickets on the streets. Vehicles and drivers were checked at the pickets and only those having movement passes or IDs confirming their exemption from the lockdown orders were allowed to move around in the city. The personnel were instructed to deal strictly with people who are stepping out of their homes without any valid purpose or permission,” he added.

On Monday, the police also used drones to keep surveillance in residential neighbourhoods and ensure people followed the lockdown orders.