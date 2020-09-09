e-paper
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators

As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, police to deploy teams to prosecute protocol violators

Each police station will deploy a dedicated team at one location in their respective district for the purpose.

delhi Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police personnel make challan of people seen without a face mask at Cannaught Place, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
         

With Delhi experiencing a fresh surge in its daily coronavirus cases, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said each of its police stations will deploy a dedicated team which will be sent to one location in their respective district to prosecute those violating Covid-19 norms.

“In view of spread of coronavirus in Delhi, each police station shall detail one dedicated team, comprising of an upper subordinate and one lower subordinate to report to one location in their respective district to prosecute persons who violate protocols”, the Delhi Police said today.

This statement by the Delhi Police comes even as a number of economic activities have opened up in the national capital as a part of the ongoing fourth stage of the nationwide unlock. While Metro services resumed on Monday, schools, too, will partially reopen from September 21.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 3,609 new cases of coronavirus-its highest single-day spike since June 24-taking its tally past the 1.97 lakh mark. The death toll here stands at 4,618 after 19 deaths took place on the day.

Also on Tuesday, the Delhi government conducted 45,797 tests for Covid-19, the highest for a single-day. This is also the first time more than 40,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in Delhi.

