As Delhi’s air quality dips, schools begin taking anti-pollution measures

With pollution levels in Delhi plummeting, several schools have started taking precautionary measures such as suspending morning assemblies and restricting outdoor activities for their students.

Though the Delhi administration is yet to issue an advisory for schools, several government and private schools have started taking initiatives on their own.

“We have suspended morning assemblies for the next week and also stopped outdoor activities. We have advised students not to step out early in the morning and late in the evening. Besides, we have also distributed ‘amla’ among students and advised them to eat the fruit everyday as it helps minimising the effects of pollution,” said Awadesh Jha, principal of government co-ed Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini’s Sector-8.

Officials at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Yamuna Vihar said they have also restricted outdoor activities. They said the school will organise “pollution day” next week wherein students will be asked to suggest ideas to curb pollution levels in the city. “We are planning to organise pollution day next week for which we will be inviting students to come up with ideas to curb pollution. Some students will also be presenting modals and prototypes of their ideas,” said RP Singh, the school’s principal.

Similarly, Indira Sagar, principal at government school in Srinivaspuri said the school has started sensitising programmes in classes. “We have asked the teachers to tell students about the precautions they can take to protect themselves from pollution. We are encouraging them to stay indoors and wear masks when they step out,” she said.

Amita Wattal, principal of Springdales, Pusa Road, said the school is organising anti-crackers awareness campaigns ahead of Diwali. “We are encouraging students to celebrate green Diwali and say no to crackers as they also add on to the pollution levels. We have also shifted all sports and cultural practices indoors,” she said.

Officials at Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar said they will announce suspension of all outdoor activities on Wednesday. “Every year whenever the pollution level goes bad when postpone outdoor activities. We cannot let our children expose to toxic air,” said Ashok Pandey, principal at the school.

Sanjay Goel, director of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) said that they are waiting for a direction from Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) and after which an advisory will be issued to all government and private schools.

