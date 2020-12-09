e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / At Ghazipur , two elderly UP farmers start indefinite hunger strike

At Ghazipur , two elderly UP farmers start indefinite hunger strike

delhi Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 23:25 IST
Fareeha Iftikhar
Fareeha Iftikhar
         

On a makeshift stage set-up on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, one of the prominent sites for ongoing farmers protests, all eyes were on Suresh Chand (60) and Bhudev Prasad (70).

Chand and Prasad, both farmers from Uttar Pradesh, had taped their face with paper messages on them.

“On hunger strike following Gandhi ‘s principles,” read the message written on the paper mask on Chand’s face. He has been on an indefinite hunger strike and a silent protest since Monday, demanding revocation of the three new farm laws passed by the Centre. He was also joined by Prasad on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, both were responding to queries of people around them by writing down their answers in a notebook they kept with them.

Chand, a resident of Summer Pur village in Firozabad, said he will not break his silence or eat anything till the Central government revokes the three new laws. He said that his family of 11 is dependent on the produce they grow on a 4.5 acre land. “We grow wheat, rice, maize, and potatoes on a seven bigha land and don’t earn much out of it. The new farm laws will reduce our income. already have a debt of Rs 5,000 from the bank.”

Similarly, Prasad, who hails from a village in Aligarh, said that he is in debt. “I have Rs 2 lakh to repay. My family of eight is completely dependent on the 12 acres of land we own. We primarily grow sugarcane and we don’t receive our payments on time from the mill owners. That’s why we are always under debt.”

“This is our state when we have Minimum Support Price (MSP). Imagine what happens when MSP is withdrawn. If we do not fight against these laws now our grandchildren will be working in someone else’s farms a few years down the line,” he said.

The farmers fear the new laws will do away with the guaranteed MSP, enabling private players to procure produce at much lower rates. The government has been stating that MSP system will not be done away with.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, a farmer from Uttrakhand protesting at Ghazipur border, said, “More people will join these two in their hunger strike in the coming days if the government does not listen to our demands.

top news
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
India may wait for UK nod before Oxford vaccine call
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
New Parliament complex will cater to future needs
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Govt blinks, farmers adamant
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Delhi: For first time this season, minimum temperature falls below 10°C
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Rs 1 crore cap in draft norms on standard accident insurance policies: Irdai
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Mother of five allegedly gang raped by 17 men in Jharkhand’s Dumka
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
Covid update: UK vaccine allergic reaction; phone which measures temperature
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In