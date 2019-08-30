Baijal orders scrapping of single-use plastic items

delhi

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 03:45 IST

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal directed government and private agencies in the national capital on Thursday to shun single-use plastics in their offices. “The L-G directed that all agencies should brace for scrapping single use plastic in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To begin with, steps should be taken to stop use of single use plastic in government and private offices, hospitals, parks and other public places. L-G also directed that campaigns should be launched to generate awareness among market associations and RWAs ,” said a statement issued by the Raj Niwas.

PM Modi on August 15 had urged people to stop using single use plastic bags so that India could start phasing them out from October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. Single-use plastic includes styrofoam cups, plastic water bottles, disposable plastic cutlery and plastic carry bags.

Baijal held a meeting on Thursday to promote digital delivery of services with DDA and commissioners of civic bodies.

“He directed all the agencies to identify and assess public services delivered by them and identify the processes which can be digitized. He further directed that department-wise and activity-wise services may be listed to identify areas where citizens need to visit various offices and provide digital platforms for their delivery in a time bound manner,” the press statement read.

