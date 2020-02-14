Bhajanpura murders: Suspect changed house a day after crime

delhi

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:46 IST

28-year-old Prabhu Chaudhary, the man who was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his cousin Shambhu Chaudhry, his wife and their three children in Bhajanpura, had come under the radar the police, when the investigators learnt that he had changed his rented accommodation on February 4, the very next day Shambhu and his family members went missing.

A senior police officer, who is privy to the investigation, said, during the initial probe, the police had learnt that one of Shambhu’s cousins, Prabhu, lives in the same neighbourhood. “When we tried to track him, we found that Prabhu had shifted his accommodation to another house in the same area on February 4. This seemed suspicious after we established that the family members were killed on February 3,” said the officer, who did not wish to be named.

Further, Shambhu’s call records and CCTV footage collected from near his house showed Prabhu as the prime suspect. He was then detained for questioning, during which he confessed to murdering the family members of Shambhu over a monetary dispute.

Ved Prakash Surya, the deputy commissioner of police (northeast), confirmed that Prabhu had changed his house the very next day Shambhu’s family went missing. He said the autopsy was conducted on Friday under the supervision of a board of doctors and the possibility of any sexual assault was ruled out.

The DCP added that the police are also trying to trace the weapon used to kill the family members.

The five murders had come to light on Wednesday when the family’s neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from their two-room house in Bhajanpura. Shambhu was an e-rickshaw driver. Others killed were his wife, Sunita, and their children, Shivam (17), Sachin (14) and Komal (12).