BJP targets govt over power and water ‘crisis’, AAP says allegation baseless

Manoj Tiwari, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit chief, on Tuesday wrote a letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over frequent power outages and unavailability of water in many areas of the city. He alleged that there was no summer action plan in place till date and the government has failed to address these issues. He urged Kejriwal to take immediate steps to tackle water and power crisis.

Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit along with other Congress leaders will also meet Kejriwal on Wednesday to inform him about power and water problems being faced by people in the city.

In his letter, Tiwari wrote that a number of neighbourhoods in south, north, outer and east Delhi have “plunged into darkness” and the city was staring at power crisis due to short supply from power generation units in different states.

“With temperature in Delhi touching 48 degrees Celsius, it is appalling to learn that the government led by you (Kejriwal) does not have the summer action plan in place till date. The government is clueless about power arrangements to meet the ever-growing electricity demand of the city,” Tiwari, who is also an MP from North East Delhi, said.

He also said that it was not just the power cuts but also severe water crisis that “speaks volumes of government’s failure” to address the basic needs of Delhiites.

AAP’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha termed Tiwari’s allegations “baseless and factually incorrect”.

Chadha compared the electricity rate and fixed and variable charges in Delhi with that of BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra and Congress-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

“Delhi gets round the clock power supply at the cheapest rate in the entire country … I challenge Tiwari for an open debate on power supply in Delhi,” Chadha said.

BJP MP Vijay Goel along with other BJP MLAs sat on a dharna inside the office of Jal Board CEO on Tuesday.

DJB CEO said that he heard the issues of the residents and the concerned officials have been given strict instructions to resolve their grievances. “Rigorous monitoring will be done and strict action will be taken against the officers at field,” he said.

DJB vice-chairman Dinesh Mohania, however, denied that there was a water crisis in the city and said that water was being produced at full capacity at all treatment plants.

“There is no water crisis in Delhi. There might have been some issues in supply due to exceptionally high temperature yesterday, which will be resolved soon,” he said.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 04:35 IST