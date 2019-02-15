BJP welcomes SC verdict, calls it legal and moral defeat for AAP

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday criticised chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for terming the Supreme Court verdict “against the public of Delhi and democracy”.

Accusing the Kejriwal government of deliberately creating confusion, the BJP said the Delhi government has functioned smoothly in the past when different parties were in power at the Centre and the state.

BJP said Kejriwal’s statement was in contempt of court. “It is a contempt of court and deserves severe punishment. No chief minister has ever gone to the extent of condemning the judgment of the apex court of the country. The verdict is a legal as well as moral defeat of the AAP,” Vijender Gupta, leader of the opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said.

Gupta said ever since the Delhi government was formed, there have been different political parties in the state and Centre. “During the governance of late Sahib Singh Verma and late Madan Lal Khurana (both former Delhi CMs of the BJP), there was a different political party at the Centre. There have been different combinations of political parties in Delhi and the Centre in the past and we have never heard of any problems. But it is only AAP which has a problem,” Gupta said.

Welcoming the apex court’s verdict, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “Kejriwal’s statement that the verdict is against the people of Delhi is unfortunate. By raising questions again and again on the Constitution and attacking the Supreme Court, the Election Commission and the investigating agencies, he has made it clear that he is an urban naxalite.”

Meanwhile, a day after AAP organised the rally of opposition parties at Jantar Mantar, Delhi BJP organised a rally at the same venue to observe a black day on the completion of four years of the AAP government. The rally was attended by senior BJP leaders.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 12:03 IST