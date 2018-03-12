BJP won’t attend all-party meet, calls it a political gimmick

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi will not participate in all party meeting on Tuesday called by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to find a solution to stop sealing being carried out by the Supreme Court -appointed monitoring committee against alleged violation of building bylaws.

Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said all party meeting was just a political gimmick and an attempt to mislead city traders, therefore no party leaders will attend the meeting. The meet is scheduled on Tuesday noon at CM’s residence.

However, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said he would be meeting Kejriwal to seek relief for city traders.

Maken on Monday met around 60 representatives of various markets — Khan Market, Sadar Bazaar, Karol Bagh, Amar Colony, and others today to understand their issues, which he would discuss with the CM.

Kejriwal, on Saturday, wrote to chiefs of local units — BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Maken inviting them to hold discussion on the matter. Earlier, on Saturday, Maken sent a letter to CM asking to come together to resolve the issue of sealing.

“If the government is serious on the issue, it should have notified 351 roads for mixed land use. Delhi’s lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal has already given his consent to the proposal but it is pending for long,” Bhatia said.

Referring to Delhi BJP leaders’ meeting with Kejriwal on January 30 at his residence, Bhatia said misbehaviour with the delegation had proved that the CM does not believe in political dialogue.

Tiwari along with Delhi BJP leaders had gone to Kejriwal’s residence to have deliberation over sealing but made a hasty retreat alleging ‘attack’ by AAP MLAs. Later, an FIR was registered in the matter against AAP leaders.

“If he has faith in all party meeting why his party leaders are doing politics? Today’s tweet by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia against Tiwari is politically motivated. Kejriwal invited a delegation of three leaders and nowhere in the letter was written ‘state party chief’. Tiwari is on an official five-day visit to Mauritius with President Ramnath Kovind,” Bhatia said.

Including Bhatia, three general secretaries of Delhi BJP — Kuljeet Chahal and Ravinder Gupta — shot off a letter to CM questioning his ‘intension’ to hold meeting with opposition parties after tweets by deputy minister Manish Sisodia and AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj questioning the absence of Delhi BJP chief.

The AAP leader has hit out at Tiwari, who is travelling abroad, on twitter.

“Sealing in Delhi is rendering traders without livelihood but Manoj Tiwari, chief and MP of BJP, which is to resolve the issue, is on an excursion. Leaving traders to suffer, chief is on pleasure trip,” Sisodia’s tweet said.

Terming invitation to BJP and Congress state chiefs by Kejriwal a ‘drama’, Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra demanded that the Delhi government should bring a bill in the assembly on the issue to pass it unanimously.

“It should present a bill on this issue in the assembly and we will support it. This will tell the Supreme Court and the Centre what is the opinion of the people of Delhi,” Sirsa said.