BLOs to record voters’ data on a mobile app

delhi

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:17 IST

Booth-level officers (BLOs) conducting door-to-door verification of voters in the national capital have now been equipped with a mobile application to record data. In a first, moving away from manual registers, the initiative aims to make the system more efficient and transparent.

With the Delhi assembly due early next year, BLOs working at the grassroots have started conducting visits to reach out to voters in every district for voter verification.

“Till the last elections, the records were maintained manually. This is the first time that a mobile application is being used by BLOs to record details. This is a part of the Electors Verification Programme. In the future, BLOs would be able to use the app for all kinds of electoral activities, such as noting the GIS coordinates of residents as well as polling stations,” Delhi’s chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh said.

The collated database will be linked to ERONet, a web portal launched by the ECI last year, which has voter-related information and enables people to navigate to their polling stations, he said.

“We are also planning to provide queue management services to voters where they would be able to see the number of people at any polling booth online and accordingly plan their visit,” Singh said, adding, “I urge people to verify themselves on the ECI website so that no voter is left out of the electoral exercise.”

On September 1, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had launched the Electors Verification Programme (EVP) where voters could verify their details on the electoral roll and make necessary changes. BLOs are required to authenticate the verified details on the app during the visits.

The Electors Verification Programme will continue till October 15, after which the special summary revision of the electoral roll would kick off. The final roll would be published by the second week of January 2020. The term of the Delhi assembly ends in February and polls are to be held before that.

To date, there are 1, 44,20,417 voters in Delhi, of which, 79,25,691 are male and 64,94,043 are female and 683 are persons of the third-gender. There are 1,33,921 first-time voters this time.

How to verify your details

Create an account on the National Voters’ Service Portal of the ECI and register your voter ID, mobile phone number and email address. You can then add, delete or make changes in your details as well as records of your family members by filling up relevant forms on the website and uploading documents and photographs. You can also download the mobile app ‘Voter Helpline’ for this purpose.

It also allows family tagging where you could fill in details of your family members. This will ensure all electors of your family can cast their vote at the same polling station.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:17 IST