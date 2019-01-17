Bus passes, tour packages among 30 more services at Delhiites’ doorsteps from February 1

Beginning February 1, bus passes and tour packages will be among the 30 new facilities that will be serviced under the Delhi government’s flagship doorstep delivery scheme.

With this, the second phase of the scheme, the total number of government services provided through this initiative will be 70, said transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday. The scheme involves delivering certain services directly to the citizen’s home after the payment of a fee.

The 30 new services will involve 10 departments, ranging from labour, SC/ST welfare department, tourism to drugs control, higher education and transport.

All ration card-related issues, payment of motor vehicle tax and the facility to add a new category of vehicle to a driving licence, will now be available under the flagship scheme.

The minister also said that a “coordinator” will be stationed at all subdivisional magistrate offices and road transport offices to ensure the scheme’s smooth implementation.

“Apart from this, officers have been directed to develop a comprehensive digital system to manage various aspects of the project, such as appointment booking, service registration, service delivery, status updates and complaint management. I have been told that the transition to the new software will be completed by January 24,” the minister said.

Currently, the scheme is run on a system that has had several issues while handling requests, said government officials.

Gahlot, heading the administrative reforms department responsible for implementing the scheme, reviewed the scheme on Wednesday.

It was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 10 last year.

First 24X7 veterinary hospital

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the first round-the-clock facility for providing medical attention to animals in the national capital.

This facility was opened at a state-run veterinary hospital in Tis Hazari area by Delhi development minister Gopal Rai.

Rai said such facilities will be opened in all 11 districts of the national capital. “The Tis Hazari hospital, which until now functioned only during the day, will be operational in three shifts (from 8 am to 2pm, 2pm to 8pm and 8pm to 8am). The AAP government will also increase budgetary provisions for the animal husbandry unit and shortage of veterinarians in the city will be addressed,” Rai said.

The animal husbandry unit also launched a helpline number — 011-23967555 — where one can get details about facilities being provided at the hospital.

