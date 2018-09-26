Cab driver nabbed for murder in Delhi, said he feared mob agitation

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the driver of an app-based cab from Agra for allegedly mowing down a 23-year-old man from east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar during Ganesh idol immersion on Saturday night.

The driver has told police that his wife and child, and two passengers, were with him in the car when he sped away fearing retaliation from the mob after a few men from the procession vandalised his vehicle.

Police said the driver, Rajesh Kumar Gupta (26), is a resident of Vishwas Nagar. On Saturday night, Rahul Kushwah, a resident of Pandav Nagar, was killed after he climbed onto the hood of Gupta’s car that had hit one of the men in thee procession.

Police said that as 30 to 40 men had gheraoed the car, the driver sped away from the spot with Kushwah clinging on to the hood of the car. Kushwah’s body was later found near Mayur VIhar, two kilometers from the spot, with his left hand severed.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh said the police had zeroed down on the cab on Monday with the help of a CCTV footage from the spot of the accident. “We traced the owner and the driver was identified. We came to know that he had fled to Agra. Following this a raid was conducted during the early hours of Tuesday and Gupta nabbed,” the DCP said.

Singh said during questioning, Gupta had disclosed that he had hit the scooter of one of the devotees who was participating in the procession. “He said that the crowd got furious and started damaging his car. As a mob gheraoed his vehicle, he got worried about his wife and child, who were accompanying him that day. He said his wife was sitting in the front by his side. As the crowd damaged the window pane on the left side of the vehicle and since Kushwah had climbed on the hood, he sped away to save his family,” the officer said.

Gupta told police that he had also picked up two passengers, who were in the car at the time of incident. “He said he stopped at Ashok Vihar to drop the passengers. It was there that he realized that Kushwah was stuck under the car and was being dragged. He then fled from there with the car,” the DCP said.

Police said that Gupta has been sent to judicial custody. “We have requested his police custody to recreate the crime scene. There are certain gaps in his story for which we need to question Gupta at length,” Singh said.

On Saturday, the police had registered a case under section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 03:28 IST