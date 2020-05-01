Cases higher in Delhi due to scaled-up testing, says Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:09 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the number of Covid-19 cases in the national Capital is high because his government has scaled up testing for the disease and said there is nothing to rumours that say plasma therapy trials in Delhi could be stopped.

The CM added that the trials are going on “in full swing” and that the government has identified over 1,000 more donors.

In a digital address to the media, Kejriwal said Delhi is conducting as many as 2,300 Covid-19 tests per million population, which is higher than the national average of around 500 tests per million. At present, Delhi has conducted over 50,000 tests, of which about 7,000 are in the containment zones.

Delhi’s dashboard on Friday stood at 3,738 positive cases. The city-state has 96 containment zones, spread across all 11 districts that have been marked as red zones.

“When we see that Delhi has recorded over 3,500 cases till now, the number may appear to be very high. But, this is because we are testing aggressively. That is also why we are setting up so many containment zones so that the detected cases can be isolated and the chain of transmission can be broken,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that analysing the national data, Delhi has more recoveries and fewer deaths than other states.

As per ICMR data until April 30, Delhi had the lowest fatality rate, 1.7% of total cases, among the five states with the highest number of cases. The national average is 3.3%.

Rajasthan, however, had the highest recovery rate, of 34.4%, followed by Delhi, at 31.1%. The national average 25.19%.

PLASMA THERAPY TRIAL

Asserting that initial results of the plasma therapy trials have been positive, the chief minister said that these will not be discontinued. “A few days ago, the Central government had made some remarks (about the use of the therapy) after which many people asked me if Delhi is discontinuing the trials. No, we are not. In fact, trials are going on in full swing,” he said. His reference is to the health ministry’s clarification that the experimental treatment can only be done as a trial, and with requisite regulatory approval.

Kejriwal also said that “almost all” the 1,100 people who recovered in Delhi are willing to donate plasma.

“We got permission from the Centre to conduct plasma trials at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The first patient to have recovered has been discharged. He was very serious and was in the ICU (intensive care unit). So, the initial results are very promising,” the chief minister said.

MORE RATION FROM THIS MONTH

On the occasion of the International Labour Day, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will be increasing the free ration quota to every cardholder from this month.

“We are increasing the quantum of ration from 7.5kg to 10kg per person from this month and it will continue to be free. Usually, ration cardholders were entitled to 5kg of ration at subsidised rates. Last month, we had made it free and increased it by 1.5 times to 7.5kg. So, this month we have doubled people’s ration quota from what it was during non-Covid times,” he said.

The chief minister also said that the government will soon begin distribution of kits having oils, rice, chillies, salt, soap, etc. He also urged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to help the needy people in their respective areas.

MOVEMENT OF STUDENTS AND MIGRANT WORKERS

The Delhi government on Friday sent 45 buses from Delhi to Kota, to ferry back students stranded in the Rajasthan town. Senior government officials said that at least 800 students are expected to return to the Capital.

“I am hoping that by tomorrow, these buses will come back,” Kejriwal said.

“The Centre, last week, allowed inter-state movement of students, migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims and others,” said Kejriwal, adding that the Delhi government is in talks with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Jharkhand to facilitate the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims and others who want to go return to their home town.