HT Logo

Cloudy morning in Delhi, rains likely

The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day with chances of moderate rainfall in the National Capital Region

delhi Updated: Jun 30, 2018 09:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi
A girl enjoys in the rain at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 29, 2018.
A girl enjoys in the rain at Lodhi Gardens in New Delhi, India, on Friday, June 29, 2018.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average.

“The sky will remain cloudy throughout the day with chances of moderate rainfall in the National Capital Region (NCR),” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The air-quality across NCR was satisfactory on Saturday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 82 per cent.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees, two notches below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

