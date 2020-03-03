e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on coronavirus day after city reports first case

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on coronavirus day after city reports first case

The first case of coronavirus in Delhi was reported on Monday after a person who had visited Italy tested positive for Covid-19.

delhi Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:18 IST
Sweta Goswami
Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with met PM Modi on Tuesday morning and discussed the spread of coronavirus in the city among other issues.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with met PM Modi on Tuesday morning and discussed the spread of coronavirus in the city among other issues. (PTI)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting with his health department on Tuesday to prevent a possible outbreak of coronavirus in the national Capital.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and top officials of the health department have been asked to attend the meeting, officials in the chief minister’s office told HT.

The meeting was called a couple of hours after Kejriwal, in a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussed the spread of coronavirus in Delhi and parts of the national capital region (NCR) among other issues. “I also discussed about coronavirus in the meeting with the PM and it was agreed upon that both the Central and the Delhi governments will work together to tackle this deadly disease,” Kejriwal said after meeting Modi.

Later in the afternoon after reviewing preparedness to fight coronavirus, the PM also tweeted on the issue urging people not to panic.

“There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection,” he tweeted.

Delhi reported its first case of coronavirus on Monday after a person who had visited Italy tested positive for Covid-19.

On Tuesday, a private school in neighbouring Noida declared a three-day closure after it was found that the children of the Delhi man diagnosed with novel coronavirus study there. Shortly afterwards, another school in the area announced that it will remain shut till March 9.

The global death toll from COVID-19 so far has exceeded 3,000, with the virus spreading to more than 60 countries. The virus broke out in Wuhan late last year and has since infected more than 89,000 people, mostly in China, according to a Reuters tally.

tags
top news
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News