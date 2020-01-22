e-paper
Cong releases list of star campaigners

delhi Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning for their party candidates ahead of the February 8 Delhi assembly elections. The party on Wednesday released a list of 40 star campaigners who will be conducting road shows and rallies for the Congress party across the city.

Apart from the party high-command, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, actress Nagma and Khushboo Sunder are also among the top campaigners for the polls.

The list also has political heavyweights and sitting chief ministers from other states. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Capt Amarinder Singh from Punjab, Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan, Kamal Nath from Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Baghel from Chattisgarh and V Narayanasamy from Puducherry will also be showing their support for Delhi’s Congress candidates.

The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi Assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD.

“Former chief ministers Harish Rawat and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, senior leaders Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad, are also among the star campaigners,” a senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader said on Wednesday.

Former Union minister Shashi Tharoor, who has been aggressively taking on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and had launched the party’s campaign in Delhi, will also canvass for the party.

“We are leaving no stone unturned and the campaigns will show that,” said Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

