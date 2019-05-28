Consider doing away with symbols for civic body polls: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the state Election Commission (SEC) to look into whether symbols can be done away with from ballot papers and EVMs in the municipal polls in the national capital.

A bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice Brijesh Sethi asked the SEC to decide the issue before the next civic body elections, scheduled for 2022.

The decision came while hearing a PIL which sought removal of election symbol from the ballot paper, including the EVMs, in the next municipal elections.

The plea was filed by Alka Gahlot, who unsuccessfully contested in the last municipal polls.

In her plea, Gahlot contended that the SEC puts the symbol on the ballot paper in “blatant violation” of the provisions of the Constitution and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

