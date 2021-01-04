Constable, son held for cheating in recruitment exams

delhi

The Delhi Police on Monday said they had arrested a head constable of the force and his 21-year-old son for allegedly using a proxy candidate to clear the written exams for the recruitment of constables, for which the son had applied to.

The written exams were conducted on November 27 last year and the proxy candidate had impersonated the head constable’s son at an exam centre in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The man, who had appeared in the exam in place of the head constable’s son is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The arrests were made on Sunday from Delhi by a team of the crime branch, which has been probing a case of impersonation, cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy registered on the complaint of the officials of the staff selection commission (SSC).

The arrested persons were identified as head constable Vineet,46, who was posted with the railways unit of the Delhi Police, and his son Kashish (single name), said a senior police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

“Our investigations in the case are still on,” said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Rakesh Pawaria.

According to the officer cited above, the head constable’s son, who was pursuing B.Com from through distance learning, had applied for the post of constable in Delhi Police and had opted Bihar’s Muzaffarpur as his exam centre. On the examination date, another person impersonated Kashish and solved the question papers.

“The impersonator could not be detected at the exam centre and had completed the written exam procedure. But during the further scrutiny, the SSC found something wrong and filed a police complaint with the Delhi Police since the candidate originally was from Delhi,” the officer said.

Accordingly, a case was registered and during the investigation the role of the head constable emerged as the person who had allegedly arranged the proxy candidate for his son. “We arrested both of them,” said DCP Pawaria.

Police said they were probing if any organised syndicate is involved in the entire matter, as similar arrests were made in at an examination centre in Noida on the day of the written exam, for providing proxy candidates in place of real candidates.

