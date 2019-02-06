DDA sets land pool ball rolling with new portal

Paving the way for the planned development in the capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started the process of implementing its ambitious land-pooling policy.

On Tuesday, housing and urban affairs minister of state Hardeep Singh Puri launched a web portal on which farmers and developer entities can register themselves to participate in land pooling, which will be implemented in the urban extensions of the city.

Puri said, “Owing to rise in population and vigorous urbanisation, there is pressure on land (resources). The policy will help in the planned development.”

Under the revised policy, the developer entity will get 60% of the total pooled land, which will be used for residential (53%); commercial (5%) and public and semi-public facility (2%). The remaining 40% of the pooled land will be earmarked for essential services and development of civic infrastructure.

The policy will provide for 17 lakh houses in Delhi’s urban extensions .“This will provide an alternate model for planned development through public-private partnership. The DDA will now plan and develop infrastructure in the new projects,” lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal said.

DDA has delineated sectors in four zones( K -1, L, N and P-II) where the policy will be implemented first.

ADD A official said the policy will be implemented in 94 villages of Delhi in four master plan zones — Zone J will be taken up later as there is only one village there. “To begin with, registrations on the portal will remain open for six months to ensure maximum participation in identified sectors. It will allow a single window clearance system,” Tarun Kapoor, DDA vice-chairperson, said.

The policy, first approved in 2013, was notified in October 2018. The DDA had revised the policy following concerns of unavailability of water reduction of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for residential use to 200, bringing down number of dwelling units which can be constructed. “Policy was revised keeping ground situation in mind,” Baijal said.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 12:04 IST