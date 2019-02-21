DDA will simplify lease restoration of commercial plots

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has prepared a policy to simplify the restoration of lease, terminated by the agency due to misuse by owners, of commercial and industrial plots in the city.

The policy has been sent to Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal for approval, said a senior DDA official aware of the development. The lease, valid for 99 years in most cases, of nearly 300 commercial and industrial plots has been cancelled by the land owning agency in the past few years. Under the present policy, officials say, it takes a lot of time to get the lease restored.

In 2016, the DDA had simplified the lease restoration process for residential plots. Under the simplified policy, residential property owners were asked to rectify the misuse and unauthorised construction, pay misuse charges based on self-assessment and restoration charges while applying for restoration of lease deed. But the benefit was not extended to commercial and industrial plots.

“It has been decided to extend the policy to commercial and industrial plots as well. Once notified, property owners can calculate the misuse charges and apply for restoration of the lease,” the DDA official said.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, a member of the DDA, said he had raised the matter in the authority meeting as a large number of people are affected by it.

Gupta said there are many commercial properties where the lease was cancelled by DDA due to misuse before 2007.

“But after the mixed land use was allowed in the Master Plan of Delhi -2021 (notified in February 2007) and close to 2,400-2,500 residential streets were notified for commercial activity, properties in these areas can’t be punished for misuse,” said Gupta.

A senior DDA official said to ensure that the simplified policy is not misused by property owners, it has been decided to increase the number of random checks.

“In our residential policy, we randomly checked 5% of the properties which had applied for restoration of lease. While we want to provide a simple process to people for restoration of lease, we have decided to increase the number of random checks,” said the official.

Under the policy, a commercial/industrial plot owner has to first rectify the misuse and pay the misuse charges as calculated by DDA officials after an inspection. “The present policy is time consuming,” the official added.

