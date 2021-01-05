e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2021-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi breathes cleanest air since November; clouds, wind help keep pollution down

Delhi breathes cleanest air since November; clouds, wind help keep pollution down

On Tuesday morning, Delhi recorded an AQI of 148, placing it in the “moderate” category — a substantial improvement compared to the first three days of January

delhi Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 09:10 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi’s air quality improved on Tuesday, with the average hourly air quality index (AQI) reaching 148, in the “moderate” category, at 7am.

On Monday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 151, placing it in the “moderate” category—a substantial improvement compared to the past three days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists said that continued cloudy conditions and improved wind speed is likely to keep the air in Delhi clean on Tuesday.

Also Read: Light rains predicted in Noida today; Wednesday may see dense fog

On January 1, Delhi’s AQI was in 441, placing it in the “severe” zone; while it was 443 on January 2, also in “severe” category; and it was 354 on January 3 in “very poor” category.This was the first time since December 14, 2020, that the air in the city was in the “moderate” category (AQI of 160) and the cleanest air that Delhi has breathed since November 27, when the AQI touched 137.

The minimum temperature lodged on Monday at Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered representative for Delhi, was 11.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal and the highest in the last 22 days, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The maximum temperature was 22.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

tags
top news
5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
5 Indian states have 38 cases of ‘highly infectious’ UK Covid-19 strain
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
The year that will be: The political battles of 2021
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
Will economy give Xi Jinping muscle to flex?
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
UP to hold Covid-19 vaccination dry run today
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Imagining India, 10 years from now
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
Delhi breathes cleanest air since November
‘Futuristic project’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
‘Futuristic project’: PM Modi to inaugurate Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
‘I’m from farmer family...’: Vaccine-maker Bharat Biotech’s MD on controversy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In