Delhi breathes easier as AQI improves to ‘poor’ category

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that wind speed is expected to go up to nearly 30kmph on Sunday, which will help in fast dispersal of pollutants.

delhi Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The air quality recovered slightly from the ‘severe’ category as the city got a respite from the dense blanket of smoke and haze.
The air quality recovered slightly from the ‘severe’ category as the city got a respite from the dense blanket of smoke and haze. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi saw further improvement in its air quality as it stood in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, after recovering to ‘very poor’ and reeling under ‘emergency’ zone over the past five days.

The national capital got a respite from the dense blanket of smoke and haze that had engulfed it for most of the week as the air quality index (AQI), recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was 269 at 6.30am.

AQI, as per the CPCB’s 4pm bulletin on Saturday, was 357 (very poor), as against 458 (severe) on Friday.

The CPCB-led task force reviewed the pollution levels on Saturday and lifted the ban on industries run on coal.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that wind speed is expected to go up to nearly 30kmph on Sunday, which will help in fast dispersal of pollutants.

“The air quality will improve further today and may remain in the lower end of ‘very poor’ or higher end of ‘poor’. It may dip slightly again from November 18 when wind speed is likely to reduce,” said a senior IMD scientist.

So far, a cloud cover and low wind speed combined with a layer of pollutants had pushed up the pollution levels in the Capital.

Schools in the capital reopened on Saturday, after a two-day break announced by the Delhi government in view of the rising pollution.

On Saturday, the air quality recovered slightly from the ‘severe’ category as the city got a respite from the dense blanket of smoke and haze.

The double layer of cloud cover and smoke gave way to bright sunshine and strong winds flushed out pollutants that had stagnated over the past few days.

