Delhi budget will unite people, says Manish Sisodia

“Bhale hi bujhane ki zid par hawa adi hui hai, magar chirag ki lau abhi badhi hui hai (There are forces at play that want to see the end of us, but we’re burning brighter than ever)” — was among the several couplets used by Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia in his last budget speech in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

In his budget speech, Sisodia listed out the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s four years in Delhi, while criticising the Centre and Lieutenant Governor for “obstructing” its projects.

The finance minister talked about AAP’s 70-point manifesto in his speech and said that important promises such as the Jan Lokpal Bill, regularising contractual employees and cleaning the Yamuna river could not be achieved because of the Centre’s “unnecessary interventions”.

“We passed the Jan Lokpal Bill within months of coming to power but it is stuck with the Centre for the last 3.5 years. We wanted to regularise ad hoc employees, mainly teachers of the government, but we could not do so because the services department is not with us. This was a conspiracy by the Centre,” he said.

Sisodia started his speech by recalling the days when the rookie party (AAP) took over the reins of Delhi government from the Congress, that was in power for 15 years. He said people had questioned the AAP’s abilities in governance after it managed a landslide victory in the 2015 elections. The minster used another couplet to describe how the promises made by the previous political dispensation were misplaced.

“Tumhari fileo me ye jo mausam gulabi hai, ye aakde jhuthe hai, ye wade kitabi hai (The picture you paint in your files is rosy, but the numbers are false and promises bookish).”

Describing the budget as all inclusive, he said that the budget was meant to bring people together. “Every poor and middle class — be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian — will be benefitted from this budget,” he said.

Sisodia also took an indirect swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government and said the AAP does “shiksha ki raajniti” (politics through education) and not of dividing people. He criticised the Centre for high unemployment and said the AAP government is creating jobs by focusing on primary, higher and technical education.

He said Delhi government’s initiative of doorstep delivery of services was getting popular across the globe. “On one hand, governments are trying to enter the bedrooms and kitchens to find out what they have stored in their fridges. Our intention, on the other hand, is to make services available to people at their doorstep,” he said, in an indirect reference to the Dadri lynching incident where a man was killed for allegedly storing beef.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 01:20 IST