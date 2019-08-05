Delhi cop’s killer held after months

delhi

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:33 IST

Months after a Delhi Police head constable was shot dead outside his house in south Delhi’s Meethapur, the police have arrested two alleged auto lifters in connection with the case.

According to Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (south-east), victim Ram Avtar Meena, was shot dead for wanting to search the two suspects who were carrying a pistol and were out to steal a motorcycle from the neighbourhood.

The officer identified the suspects as Chinder Pal, 22, and Irshad Khan, 19. They were arrested from Alwar in Rajasthan on Saturday, after months of investigations and unsuccessful raids in places as far as Nepal and Bihar.

Police said that the two men would ride a motorcycle to Delhi, steal another two-wheeler and return.

On September 11 last year, they had allegedly brought a pistol along. Meena, meanwhile, had returned from work, changed into civil clothes and walked out on the street for some work. Police said that Meena came across the two men who were allegedly trying to steal a motorcycle.

“Meena found their behaviour suspicious and questioned them. When he didn’t find their response satisfactory, he wanted to search them. Since Pal was carrying a pistol, he fired at Meena and killed him,” said another investigator.

The police had remained clueless about the killer and the motive behind the murder all this while, even prompting the police to announce a reward of ₹1 lakh for anyone who offered concrete information on the killers.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 20:46 IST