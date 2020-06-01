e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Corona app to launch today

Delhi Corona app to launch today

delhi Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:22 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustantimes
         

The ‘Delhi Corona’ app, created by the Delhi government, will be launched on Tuesday on Android and iOS. However, Android users started downloading the app on Monday itself.

“You can check how many beds and ventilators are free, and in which hospitals, using an app now. We will launch the app tomorrow (Tuesday). If anyone in your family gets Covid-19, you will know where to go,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press briefing on Monday.

The app has been created for both Android and iOS.

The app provides the number of beds available for the treatment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in government and private hospitals. According to government officials, the information is updated once a day.

“The information will be updated on the app once every day,” a senior official from Delhi government confirmed. The app was last updated at 9am on Monday.

On Monday morning, there were 6,670 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the city—2,116 in government hospitals and the rest in private, according to the app. Of these, 2,692 beds are currently occupied. Apart from these, there are a total of 302 beds with the ventilator facility available in the city—of this, 229 are in government hospitals and the rest in private hospitals. A total of 38 ventilators are occupied across the city, according to the app.

By mid-June, the Delhi government plans to expand the number of beds up to 9,846. Of these 1,900 will be in three of its hospitals—1,500 beds in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, 200 beds in Deep Chand Bandhu hospital in Ashok Vihar, and 200 beds in Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela.

In addition to the information about the availability of beds, the app can be used to check all the containment zones declared by the government on Google Maps. Maps of all the Covid Testing Centres, Covid Care Centres, and Covid Health Centres are also available on the app. There is also a questionnaire to help people calculate their infection risk.

A link to the government’s WhatsApp helpline is also provided in the app.

Apart from that, the app also has daily updates on the number of cases recorded and the number of people tested.

top news
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In