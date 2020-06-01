Delhi Corona app to launch today

delhi

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:22 IST

The ‘Delhi Corona’ app, created by the Delhi government, will be launched on Tuesday on Android and iOS. However, Android users started downloading the app on Monday itself.

“You can check how many beds and ventilators are free, and in which hospitals, using an app now. We will launch the app tomorrow (Tuesday). If anyone in your family gets Covid-19, you will know where to go,” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press briefing on Monday.

The app has been created for both Android and iOS.

The app provides the number of beds available for the treatment of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in government and private hospitals. According to government officials, the information is updated once a day.

“The information will be updated on the app once every day,” a senior official from Delhi government confirmed. The app was last updated at 9am on Monday.

On Monday morning, there were 6,670 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in the city—2,116 in government hospitals and the rest in private, according to the app. Of these, 2,692 beds are currently occupied. Apart from these, there are a total of 302 beds with the ventilator facility available in the city—of this, 229 are in government hospitals and the rest in private hospitals. A total of 38 ventilators are occupied across the city, according to the app.

By mid-June, the Delhi government plans to expand the number of beds up to 9,846. Of these 1,900 will be in three of its hospitals—1,500 beds in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden, 200 beds in Deep Chand Bandhu hospital in Ashok Vihar, and 200 beds in Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital in Narela.

In addition to the information about the availability of beds, the app can be used to check all the containment zones declared by the government on Google Maps. Maps of all the Covid Testing Centres, Covid Care Centres, and Covid Health Centres are also available on the app. There is also a questionnaire to help people calculate their infection risk.

A link to the government’s WhatsApp helpline is also provided in the app.

Apart from that, the app also has daily updates on the number of cases recorded and the number of people tested.