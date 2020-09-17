e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi government adds 200 Covid beds in two hospitals

Delhi government adds 200 Covid beds in two hospitals

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital at Hari Nagar have been asked to create 100 isolation beds each

delhi Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:57 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There are 14,576 beds in Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in both government and private-run hospitals.
There are 14,576 beds in Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in both government and private-run hospitals.(Representational Image)
         

The Delhi government has earmarked 200 more isolation beds in two of its hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini and Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital at Hari Nagar have been asked to create 100 isolation beds each, according to an order by Udit Prakash Rai, special secretary (health), Delhi, on Tuesday.

Also read: What you need to know about Covid-19 today

There are 14,576 beds in Delhi for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in both government and private-run hospitals. At present, 46.7% of these beds are occupied.

Both the hospitals have been asked to make the beds ready within the next four days, according to the order.

There are seven government-run hospitals in Delhi, including two newly constructed, which have 4,893 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients.

Lok Nayak Hospital is the biggest because it has 2,000 beds.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session Day 4: What to expect today
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
97,894 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally past 5.1 million
LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in RS at 12 noon
LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on China in RS at 12 noon
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
3 terrorists killed, woman dies in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from all corners
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
Trump’s ‘National Vaccine Distribution Plan’: All you need to know
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
In Delhi riots charge sheet, police say WhatsApp used to mobilise protests
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In