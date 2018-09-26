Delhi government’s task force frees 160 acres in Bhati village

The Delhi government on Tuesday removed encroachments and unauthorised constructions from 160 acres of public land in south Delhi’s Bhati village, officials said.

The government’s revenue department demolished at least 60 illegally built structures and sealed three farmhouses that had come up on forest land, south Delhi’s district magistrate Amjad Tak said.

According to a preliminary estimate by the government, the total land freed on Tuesday is valued around Rs 2,000 crore.

Tuesday’s drive started around 8am and continued till 6:30 pm. Twenty earth-moving machines, hundreds of civil defence volunteers and at least 300 police personnel participated in the crackdown.

“By evening, the ‘district task force south’ had freed 160 acres of government land from encroachment. Out of this, 120 acres were of the forest department and 40 acres gram sabha land. This was one of the biggest demolition drives carried out in the city so far,” Tak said.

Revenue officials said majority of the farmhouses in the area were constructed in collusion with the local land mafia. Bungalows with fountains and sprawling lawns were among the buildings that were either sealed or had their illegal parts demolished.

“Tuesday’s action was the second phase of clearing encroachment from Bhati village. Earlier, 140 acres of land in this area was freed. There remains about 100 more acres of land that is illegally occupied. But clearing that part would be difficult as a lot of people live on those land parcels,” said an official in the district magistrate (south) office.

In March and April, the task force had cleared 194 acres of land from Asola village after Hindustan Times reported how land records were fudged to gain ownership of land worth Rs 600 crore in the area.

Following the report, the south district administration had started mapping all gram sabha land under its jurisdiction.

For nearly three months, the south district administration prepared maps for each of these plots and came up with actual boundaries of government land.

“Demarcation and field identification was completed by January this year. The demarcation map is uploaded on website as well. Before Tuesday’s demolition drive, notices were published in all leading dailies on August 3 this year for information of general public and encroachers. Notice was given to encroachers on September 13,” district magistrate (south) Tak said.

He said similar action is planned in villages of Sahoorpur, Deramandi and Asola.

“Total land of about 400 acres was found under encroachment in these three villages. Public notices will be issued for these villages before taking action. By November 2018, these actions will be completed by the task force,” he said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 03:40 IST