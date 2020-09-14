e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4

Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4

These institutes will be subject to strict compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by MoH&FW.

delhi Updated: Sep 14, 2020 01:42 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Centre on July 29 had issued guidelines that permitted the opening of these centers outside of containment zone from August 21 onwards.
The Centre on July 29 had issued guidelines that permitted the opening of these centers outside of containment zone from August 21 onwards.
         

Delhi government permitted the opening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes under Unlock 4 on Sunday.

The Centre on July 29 had issued guidelines that permitted the opening of these centers outside of containment zone from August 21 onwards.

These institutes will be subject to strict compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on September 3 had allowed functioning of weekly markets on trial basis. One weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations was allowed to function.

After a review of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, it was decided that the present set up would continue till September 30. In case of any violation of Covid-19 guidelines, action will be taken by DDMA and authorities concerned including closure of the markets.

A joint inspection by respective District Magistrate, District DCP and Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Body will be conducted in consultation with RWAs in order to decide locations and timings of the weekly markets.

“All District Magistrates of Delhi & their counterpart District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict compliance of this order and shall adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit,” the order read.

Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Israel to reimpose nationwide lockdown as Covid-19 cases surge
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
