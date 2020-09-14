Delhi govt permits gyms and yoga centers to open under Unlock 4

delhi

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 01:42 IST

Delhi government permitted the opening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes under Unlock 4 on Sunday.

The Centre on July 29 had issued guidelines that permitted the opening of these centers outside of containment zone from August 21 onwards.

These institutes will be subject to strict compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on September 3 had allowed functioning of weekly markets on trial basis. One weekly market per day per zone in all three Municipal Corporations was allowed to function.

After a review of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi, it was decided that the present set up would continue till September 30. In case of any violation of Covid-19 guidelines, action will be taken by DDMA and authorities concerned including closure of the markets.

A joint inspection by respective District Magistrate, District DCP and Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Body will be conducted in consultation with RWAs in order to decide locations and timings of the weekly markets.

“All District Magistrates of Delhi & their counterpart District Deputy Commissioners of Police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict compliance of this order and shall adequately inform and sensitize the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance, in letter and spirit,” the order read.