e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt to set up Tamil academy

Delhi govt to set up Tamil academy

delhi Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Delhi government’s Department of Art, Culture, and Language on Sunday set-up a Tamil academy to promote the language and culture of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of the Art, Culture, and Language department, said, “It is this diversity that forms Delhi’s vibrant and cosmopolitan culture. Delhi has a large population of people from Tamil Nadu and we want to present a platform to the people of Delhi to get a taste of the art and culture of Tamil Nadu.”

The Delhi government has appointed a former councilor and member of Delhi Tamil Sangam N Raja as the Vice-Chairman of the academy. In a statement issued by the government, Raja said, “I am glad to see that the Delhi Government under Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has established the Tamil language academy. I am honored to be a part of this academy. The Tamil language and culture have a long tradition in the history of Indian culture as well as in Delhi.”

“The Department of Art, Culture, and Language of the Delhi govt has decided that the new academy will introduce various awards to promote and reward the good works of people in Tamil language and culture. The government will also provide language courses through this academy. The Delhi government will also celebrate and organise cultural festivals for the people of Tamil Nadu,” the statement added.

top news
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Covaxin possibly more potent to fight mutant strain: ICMR chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In