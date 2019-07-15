Delhi-NCR likely to get light showers today, to continue till Thursday: IMD

The long wait for rain in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR)is likely to end on Monday as the IMD has predicted light shower later in day which is expected to continue until Thursday.

Despite cloud formation over the region, the area has witnessed a dry spell.

“The sky will remain generally cloudy with light rain or drizzle expected. The city is likely to receive light rain till Thursday,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet echoed the IMD, saying rain was expected to commence from Monday.

“Winds over Delhi and NCR have changed to easterly. We expect the weather to change and rains will commence by today evening. Intensity will increase gradually,” Mahesh Palawat, Vice president Meteorology and Climate Change at the Skymet Weather said.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 13:02 IST