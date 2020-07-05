Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm

delhi

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:42 IST

Heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm hit the national capital on the early hours of Sunday bringing some respite from sweltering weather.

“Thunderstorm with a heavy spell of rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH most likely to continue over and adjoining areas Delhi,” Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

Earlier today, the IMD had tweeted: “Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar during the next 2 hours.”