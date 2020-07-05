e-paper
Delhi-NCR wake up to heavy rain, thunderstorm

“Thunderstorm with a heavy spell of rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH most likely to continue over and adjoining areas Delhi,” Indian Meteorological Department tweeted.

delhi Updated: Jul 05, 2020 06:42 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
A pedestrian is seen holding an umbrella during rain, near India Gate, Rajpath, in New Delhi in January 2020.
A pedestrian is seen holding an umbrella during rain, near India Gate, Rajpath, in New Delhi in January 2020. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photo )
         

Heavy rainfall, lightning and thunderstorm hit the national capital on the early hours of Sunday bringing some respite from sweltering weather.

Earlier today, the IMD had tweeted: “Thunderstorm with heavy rain and wind speed of 20-50 KMPH would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi, Hansi, Narwana, Kaithal, Hissar, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Baraut, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Mahendergarh, Kosli, Gurugram, Manesar, Rewari, Bhiwari, Narnaul, Meerut, Hapur, Nuh, Palwal, Noida, Gr. Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Bulandshahar during the next 2 hours.”

