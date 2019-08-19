Delhi night club and art centre raided for selling alcohol without license

delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:21 IST

The Delhi government’s excise department raided a night club in a five-star hotel in west Delhi and a diner at an art centre in south Delhi in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly selling alcohol without procuring requisite licenses, senior government officials said.

First information reports were registered in two separate police stations in connection with the incidents and four persons, including the managers of both the premises, were detained immediately, police officials said.

From both premises, the excise department officers recovered over a thousand bottles of liquor that include imported beer, whiskeys and wines. Some batches of the beer also exceeded the expiry dates,said a senior excise official adding, “In both cases, the department had credible input and officers went to the spots pretending to be customers. The police were on the loop for quick action.”

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 10:21 IST