Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new Covid cases: Centre

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:14 IST

The Union health ministry on Monday said that 79 per cent of the 45,903 fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases logged in the last 24 hours are from 10 states and Union territories (UTs)

It added that Delhi has overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala by recording 7,745 cases in a single day to become the largest contributor towards the daily Covid-19 tally of the country. The national capital had overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala on November 7 too.

Other states which continue to be worst hit from the pandemic are West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

For several days, Delhi has been recording a record rise in the number of coronavirus reported in a span of 24 hours and is witnessing a third wave of the outbreak.

State health minister Satyendar Jain while speaking to news agency ANI said, “Covid-19 cases are at peak now & experts say it can last for 4-5 days. Delhi’s overall death ratio is 1.59%. Many people aren’t wearing masks. Most cases are from working class. We’ve increased 110 ICU beds in govt hospitals.”

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday announced a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi from Monday midnight till November 30. Bursting of firecrackers leads to rise in air pollution levels which further increases the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry highlighted that the single day recoveries in the country on Monday continued to be greater than the new cases added.

Nearly eight million people have recovered from coronavirus so far and the recovery rate stands at 92.56 per cent.

Maharashtra and Kerala apart from adding the highest number of cases daily are also seeing the maximum number of single-day recoveries, the ministry added.

