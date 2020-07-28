e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi police head constable shoots himself in the head, dies

delhi Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:42 IST
A 34-year-old Delhi police head constable died after allegedly shooting himself in his head inside his car at an isolated spot on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south), said that the head constable was battling depression, most likely due to his elder brother’s liver ailment.

“He hasn’t left behind a suicide note, but we suspect that his brother’s ailment left him depressed because of which he took the extreme step,” said the DCP, adding that inquest proceedings in the death have been initiated.

The policeman was originally from Rajasthan, where his wife and two children live. In Delhi, the head constable lived in the police barracks. He was posted at a south Delhi police station.

“On Tuesday morning, he left the barracks in his WagonR car and reached his beat area. There, we suspect, he shot himself in his car using his service revolver,” said the DCP.

The police were alerted of the death by a passerby who saw a bleeding man lying in the driver’s seat of the car that was parked at an isolated spot in the area around 11 am.

“ So far, there is no evidence of involvement of foul play by anyone,” said the DCP.

