Delhi Police seizes 50kg heroin from Sonepat-based cold storage

Four days after the Delhi Police seized 150kg of heroin from five men, including two from Afghanistan, and called it their biggest-ever drug haul ever, they made another seizure of 50kg heroin from a cold storage plant in Haryana’s Kundli near Sonepat.

Police said two more Afghan men – Mohammad Akbar, 45, and Neda Mohammad, 38 – were arrested from the plant that they raided on Monday and said that the arrested foreigners were connected with their two compatriots arrested from south Delhi last Wednesday. They said the two groups of drug traffickers are interrelated and probably associated for the same international syndicate being operated from areas in Afghanistan such as Kandhar, Helmand, and Jalalabad, though their modus operandi was different.

The seized heroin were stuffed in small poly-pouches, which were concealed in double layered cartons used for importing raisins though the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan in trucks by an export company based in Afghanistan’s Kandhar. Since the consignment crossed the borders of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, the police said they are now probing the wider footprints of the narco-mafia operating out of Afghanistan.

Police have estimated that the total value of the seized 50kg heroin is around R200 crore in the international market, pegging it at about R4 crore per kg. However, the price of heroin in the international market varies between R40 lakh and R80lakh depending on its quality and location, according to various global watchdogs including bodies linked with the United Nations.

Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Manishi Chandra said that the fresh seizure and arrests were made following the interrogation of Shinwari Rehmat Gul, 30, and Akhtar Mohammad Shinwari,31, who were caught from a narcotic drugs processing unit in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar last week.

“Gul’s interrogation led us to the cold storage plant in Kundli, Sonepat where a raid was conducted and Akbar and Mohammad were arrested with 102 cartons of raisins in which heroin was hidden. Each carton had a special code for identification purpose,” said DCP Chandra.

“These marked cartons were interspersed amongst a consignment of over 600 cartons had arrived in India from the Attari-Wagah border check post in the month of March 2019. The point of loading was Kandahar, a highly disturbed city of Southern Afghanistan,” he added.

According to Chandra, these cartons were carrying raisins, with the exporter being Mohammad Akbar Afghani Limited, Kandahar, and the importer being a firm based in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar (name withheld for operational purposes). When these cartons were examined, a total of 204 poly-pouches were recovered, neatly concealed between two layers of carton casing cardboard. Each poly-pouch around 250 grams of heroin, said the DCP.

During the interrogation, Chandra said, Akbar revealed that he was the proprietor of the export firm (Mohammad Akbar Afghani Limited) and had been in the trade for more than three years. “It is possible t hat once his consignment had landed at Delhi, Akbar followed it by flight to secure the marked cartons for extracting the concealed heroin, which would have then been passed on to the recently busted cartel operating out of Zakir Nagar for onward trade and consumption,” he said adding that Mohammad had arrived in Delhi separately and was assisting Akbar in handling the cargo.

On Friday, the police seized 150kg of heroin and arrested five men involved in an intricate smuggling racket. Police said the contraband was smuggled from Afghanistan using a unique modus operandi wherein jute bags were soaked in liquefied heroin and packed with spices and condiments and sent to India. Once the bags reach the country, the drug is retrieved at a processing lab.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 22:54 IST