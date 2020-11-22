Delhi riots: Gulfisha gets bail in Jafrabad violence case

delhi

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 03:22 IST

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to student activist Gulfisha Fatima in one of the Delhi riots cases. However, she will continue to stay in jail in connection with another case in which she was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to orchestrate riots.

Granting bail to Gulfisha on a bail bond of Rs 30,000, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat said there is nothing to state that the witnesses are under threat as the identity of two of them has not been revealed and the rest are police personnel. The case pertains to violence Jafrabad, in which one person had died, during the riots in February.

The judge also said that other accused persons in the case, Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, have also been granted bail in this case and their role is stated to be similar to that of Gulfisha’s.

Gulfisha was arrested on June 3 and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. While Kalita was granted bail by the Delhi high court on September 1, Narwal was granted bail on September 17.

According to the prosecution, there were violent protests against CAA, NRC and NPR by the organized mob led by the arrested persons. It said that due to the aggression of the mob on February 24, several protesters/rioters gathered with common intent to cause rioting at different places in the area of police station Jafrabad and various other places of north east district.

It said that Gulfisha “conspired and has been constantly instigating the local inhabitants since December 2019 under the garb of peaceful protest against CAA, NRC and NPR. It said that she opened her office near the protest site at Old Bus Stand, Seelampur, Delhi and their core group came for meeting and further steps for their protest and riots.

It contended that the meeting was also attended by several persons including other arrested persons and other local political leaders. The police said that pursuant to the conspiracy, accused persons blocked the main Jafrabad Road under Metro Station Jafrabad on February 22 at around 9.30pm along with her other associates and local protesters thereby causing a great inconvenience to the general masses at large and created major problems for the police to maintain law and order.

Gulfisha’s counsel, advocate Mehmood Pracha told the court that his client has been falsely and maliciously implicated. He said that no role has been attributed to Gulfisha except vague and unsubstantiated allegations which have no link with the alleged crime.

Communal riots had broken out in the city, claiming 53 lives and leaving over 400 injured. Many student activists arrested in the riots cases have accused Delhi police of launching a witch hunt against anti-government voices. Police have denied this and said they are conducting a fair investigation.