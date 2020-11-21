e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi riots: Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima granted bail

Delhi riots: Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima granted bail

It was alleged that Fatima along with other activists Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others plotted to create unrest in Jafrabad under the guise of peaceful protests.

delhi Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima has been granted bail but remains lodged in Tihar jail.
Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima has been granted bail but remains lodged in Tihar jail. (ladeedafarzana/Twitter)
         

Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima was granted bail on Saturday in connection with a case related to the communal violence that occurred in February 2020 in Northeast Delhi.

According to news agency PTI, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Fatima after she furnished a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with surety of similar amount in a case related to rioting in Delhi’s Jafrabad area where one person died due to the violence.

It was alleged that Fatima along with other activists Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others plotted to create unrest in Jafrabad under the guise of peaceful protests. Fatima has been kept in custody since June 3 and was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case where it was alleged that the riots were premeditated. She remains lodged in Tihar Jail.

Her advocate Mehmood Pracha told the court that Fatima was “falsely and maliciously implicated” in the case and there is no substantial evidence to prove her involvement. Rajeev Krishan Sharma, who appeared for the police, said that Fatima along with other activists were engaged in instigating locals against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) exercise.

The court granted her bail on grounds of parity as co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal - both JNU students - and Pinjra Tod members, were granted relief in this case.

The court said in its order, “Considering the period of the custody of the applicant/accused in the present case, the ground of parity as regards co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and in the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, the present bail application of applicant/accused is allowed.”

Communal clashes broke out in Delhi on February 24 in Northeast Delhi where CAA and anti-CAA supporters clashed. More than 200 people were injured in the riots and 53 people had died.

tags
top news
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
G-20 summit opens with Saudi urging united response to virus
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Favipiravir helps in mild to moderate Covid-19 cases: Study
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In