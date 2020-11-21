Delhi riots: Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima granted bail

delhi

Nov 21, 2020

Student-activist Gulfisha Fatima was granted bail on Saturday in connection with a case related to the communal violence that occurred in February 2020 in Northeast Delhi.

According to news agency PTI, additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat granted relief to Fatima after she furnished a bail bond of Rs 30,000 with surety of similar amount in a case related to rioting in Delhi’s Jafrabad area where one person died due to the violence.

It was alleged that Fatima along with other activists Umar Khalid, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and others plotted to create unrest in Jafrabad under the guise of peaceful protests. Fatima has been kept in custody since June 3 and was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a separate case where it was alleged that the riots were premeditated. She remains lodged in Tihar Jail.

Her advocate Mehmood Pracha told the court that Fatima was “falsely and maliciously implicated” in the case and there is no substantial evidence to prove her involvement. Rajeev Krishan Sharma, who appeared for the police, said that Fatima along with other activists were engaged in instigating locals against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) exercise.

The court granted her bail on grounds of parity as co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal - both JNU students - and Pinjra Tod members, were granted relief in this case.

The court said in its order, “Considering the period of the custody of the applicant/accused in the present case, the ground of parity as regards co-accused Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal and in the totality of the facts and circumstances of the case, the present bail application of applicant/accused is allowed.”

Communal clashes broke out in Delhi on February 24 in Northeast Delhi where CAA and anti-CAA supporters clashed. More than 200 people were injured in the riots and 53 people had died.