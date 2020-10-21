e-paper
Delhi riots: Umar Khalid's judicial custody ends on October 22

Delhi riots: Umar Khalid’s judicial custody ends on October 22

Khalid was arrested under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the communal violence that took place in north east Delhi in February this year.

delhi Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:31 IST
Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Former JNU student Umar Khalid(PTI photo)
         

Former JNU student Umar Khalid’s judicial custody in connection with his alleged role in Delhi riots ends on October 22.

A Delhi court on September 24 had sent Khalid to judicial custody till October 22 after he was produced in the court through video conferencing.

The court had sent Khalid to the custody of Delhi police’s special cell for 10 days on September 14, after the agency had alleged that he had planned a conspiracy to carry out the riots in Delhi during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

Recently, a Delhi court had directed the Tihar Jail officials to provide safety and security to Khalid in prison. The court’s order came on an application submitted by Khalid seeking adequate security measures in jail so that he was not harmed by anyone in judicial custody.

On February 24, communal riots broke out in north east Delhi after citizenship law supporters and protesters clashed with each other, leaving at least 53 people dead and as many as 200 injured.

