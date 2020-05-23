e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category amid Covid-19 lockdown

Delhi’s air quality in ‘moderate’ category amid Covid-19 lockdown

As per the data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board, some major areas of the capital such as Sirifort, Delhi University and Indira Gandhi International Airport, the air quality was recorded at 130, 184 and 130 respectively.

delhi Updated: May 23, 2020 10:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The concentrations of major polluting particles including PM10 and PM2.5 docked at 193 and 79 respectively.
The concentrations of major polluting particles including PM10 and PM2.5 docked at 193 and 79 respectively.(Amal KS/HT file photo )
         

With the easing of lockdown restrictions and the commencement of vehicular movement in the capital and nearby regions, the pollution level in Delhi docked in the higher end of the ‘moderate’ category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 162 at 9 am on Saturday.

The concentrations of major polluting particles including PM10 and PM2.5 docked at 193 and 79 respectively.

As per the data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board, some major areas of the capital such as Sirifort, Delhi University and Indira Gandhi International Airport, the air quality was recorded at 130, 184 and 130 respectively.

Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk, which is a popular market, recorded the air quality in the poor category with the concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 at 157 and 211 respectively.

Ashok Vihar, ITO, Mundka, and Wazirpur recorded an overall AQI value of 207, 243, 229, and 223 respectively.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In