Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll jumps to 82 in last 34 hours

delhi

Updated: May 29, 2020 14:19 IST

Delhi’s Covid-19 death tally has jumped by 82 in the last 24 hours, due to inclusion of 69 deaths that were reported late, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

He said 13 deaths occurred on Friday while the remaining 69 took place in the last 34 days and were reported late.

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi has mounted to 398 so far, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

Sisodia said there was no need to panic since Delhi’s rate of recovery from the virus infection was around 50 per cent.

He also said that people need not visit hospitals unless there are symptoms of virus infection, and added 80-90 per cent recovery was registered in cases where patients were home quarantined.

Jain said out of 69 late reported deaths, 52 took place at Safdarjung Hospital.Fresh 1,106 coronavirus cases have been reported, taking total tally in Delhi to over 17,000, he said.