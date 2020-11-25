Delhi’s first tower parking facility opens in Green Park

delhi

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:23 IST

Lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal and minister of state for power R K Singh Wednesday inaugurated the national capital’s first fully automated tower parking facility near Green Park Metro station in south Delhi.

Built by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) over an 878 square metre area, the automated tower parking can accommodate 136 four-wheelers at a time.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said automated tower parking is one of the most feasible new age parking systems and it will solve the parking problem in and around Green Park.

L-G Baijal said such vertical parking is most appropriate in congested markets and populated colonies as it can accommodate the maximum number of cars in the minimum amount of space.

He also said all three civic bodies should come up with effective parking area management systems to deal with the parking woes in their jurisdiction.

Gyanesh Bharti, commissioner SDMC, said the overall cost of the project was ₹18.20 crore. There are four towers in the automated parking and one tower can accommodate about 34 vehicles. The height of the towers is 39.50 metres.and in all, the four towers can accommodate 32 SUVs and 104 sedan cars.

The parking has an automated ticket dispenser with boom barriers at entry and exit points. “Parking charges will be as per SDMC notified rates -- ₹20 per hour, ₹100 for 24 hours, ₹1,200 for a day pass (monthly) and ₹2,000 for a day-and-night pass (monthly). The retrieval time for a vehicle from the tower parking will be just 150 seconds in comparison to the 15 minutes in conventional parking,” the commissioner said.

Anamika Mithilesh, mayor SDMC, said the SDMC will come up with more such parking projects. “This is Delhi’s first automated tower parking. Cars will be parked in four towers of the facility with help of lifts. We are also exploring the possibility of using the facade for advertisements to generate revenue,” he said.