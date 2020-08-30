e-paper
Delhi’s weekly markets to open for 7 more days on trial basis

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday said that the weekly markets in the national capital will go on for another one week on a trial basis till September 6.

delhi Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Visitors seen at Sarojani Nagar market in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Visitors seen at Sarojani Nagar market in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday said that the weekly markets in the national capital will go on for another one week on a trial basis till September 6.

The DDMA last week had allowed markets to open up on a trial basis with ‘one market per day’ rule per municipal zone in Delhi for one week from August 24-30.

The officials concerned have been directed to ensure strict implementation of measures against Covid-19, including social distancing and mandatory use of face mask at such markets.

After reviewing the current coronavirus situation, it was decided that one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed to function on a trial basis further for a week from August 31 to September 6, the order issued on Sunday read.

Weekly markets in the city were closed since March 23.

Weekly markets have been permitted to function from 4 pm to 10 pm and not more than two buyers are allowed to deal at any stall at one time.

However, larger gatherings will continue to be prohibited and authorities concerned have appointed ‘Weekly Market Officer’ to ensure strict compliance of the Standard Operating Procedure.

