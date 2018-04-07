 Delhi sky to remain cloudy, Met predicts light rainfall in NCR | delhi news | Hindustan Times
Delhi sky to remain cloudy, Met predicts light rainfall in NCR

delhi Updated: Apr 07, 2018 10:27 IST
A view of North and South Block during the sudden rain at Rajpath in New Delhi on Friday.
A view of North and South Block during the sudden rain at Rajpath in New Delhi on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

It was a partly cloudy Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, the weather office said.

“The rainfall recorded last night was 5 mm. The sky will remain partly cloudy with chances of light rainfall and drizzle in some areas within the National Capital Region,” an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

The humidity at 8.30am was 59%.

Friday’s maximum temperature settled at 37 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

