Delhi speaker asks L-G to take back letter on ‘reserved’ issues

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has written to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, requesting him to withdraw a communication asking him to not admit questions in the House on “reserved” subjects such as vigilance, land, services, and law and order.

The L-G office had sent a letter to the Assembly on March 19 on the Union law ministry’s advice.

“I have written to the lieutenant governor requesting withdrawal of his letter. If he (L-G) doesn’t withdraw his letter during the Budget Session of the Assembly (which will continue till April 3), I will write to President (Ram Nath Kovind) and Lok Sabha Speaker (Sumitra Mahajan) over the issue,” Goel said on Wednesday.

Officials at the assembly secretariat said the Speaker may also write to assembly speakers of other states for their support on the matter.

On March 21, the deputy secretary (services) had written to the assembly’s question cell, expressing inability to send replies on services-related matters. This had also been communicated by the principal secretary (law) to the assembly secretary on March 19.

Speaker, AAP MLAs wear black bands

Goel, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers and other AAP MLAs on Wednesday wore black bands as a mark of protest against the Centre and L-G’s communication on “reserved subjects”.

As the assembly proceedings began, AAP’s Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj said that he was not given a reply to his question related to chief secretary Anshu Prakash moving petitions in the court against the Questions and Reference Committee and Privilege Committee regarding his appearance before these committees.

Responding to Bharadwaj’s concern, the speaker said that out of 40 questions, there were 17 where the House was not provided replies as the departments concerned have denied answers on “reserved subjects”.

This move prompted the speaker to wear a black band on his arm. Other AAP legislators were already wearing the black band as a sign on protest.

“It is unfortunate that the law ministry has issued directions. It is a very dangerous incident in the history of Independent India. The Centre’s move is highly condemnable...I want to sit with black band as mark of protest,” Goel said in the House.

Goel’s move was opposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa who said the speaker cannot wear a black band as he is a constitutional body.

OP Sharma marshalled out during discussion on power tariff revision

The assembly on Wednesday saw a heated debate between the ruling AAP and opposition BJP on the new power tariff introduced by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma was marshalled out of the House on Wednesday for allegedly using “derogatory remarks” and “interrupting” power minister Satyendar Jain during his speech on power tariff.

Sharma was not letting Jain speak, prompting the Speaker to order the BJP MLA to be marshalled out.

The other BJP legislators – Vijender Gupta, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa – also walked out of the House showing solidarity with Sharma.