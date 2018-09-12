Delhi University gears up for students’ elections today

With new political alliances taking shape, this year’s elections to the Delhi University Students’ Union have thrown up an interesting fight.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) and AAP’s students’ wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) have formed an alliance and are seeking to unnerve the two main contenders — Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Elections will be held on September 12.

Out of the 38 colleges affiliated to DUSU, observers will keep a keen watch on Hansraj, Hindu, Kirori Mal, Law Centre, Faculty of Law, Miranda House, Ramjas, Khalsa, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Sri Venkateswara and Zakir Hussain colleges.

Ankiv Baisoya, 23, from the department of Buddhist studies is the ABVP’s presidential candidate. The RSS’ students’ wing has fielded Shakti Singh, 23, from Law Centre II as its vice-presidential candidate.

The ABVP’s key promises include special programmes to promote “nationalism” among students, women’s safety and special attention to sports activities.

NSUI, the Congress’ students’ wing, has fielded Sunny Chillar, 21, of Shivaji College for the post of president and Leena, 23, from the department of Buddhist studies for the post of vice-president.

The NSUI’s key promises include fighting for ‘Institute of Eminence’ tag for DU, free laptops for students and affordable hostels and meals for students.

The AISA-CYSS alliance has fielded Abhigyan, 18, from Ramjas College for the post of president and Ankshika, 17, from Dyal Singh College (Evening) for the post of vice-president.

Its key promises include students’ clinics, CCTV cameras and affordable transport for students.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 00:22 IST