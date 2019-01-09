Domestic help jumps to death from 18th floor of Gurugram condo

An 18-year-old domestic help died after allegedly falling from the balcony of a flat on the 18th floor of Valley View Estate, a condominium on the Gurugram-Faridabad road in Gwal Pahari, on Monday evening, the police said.

According to the police, the woman jumped from the flat in Tower six of the condominium, as she was under duress due to her parents’ disapproval of her relationship with a man from Bangladesh.

The deceased, a native of West Bengal, was hired by the family of six as a help, primarily to take care of their infant girl who was born last year and had been living with the family in their flat for over a year.

Suresh Kumar, in-charge, police post, Gwal Pahari, said that the incident took place around 6pm and the police were informed by the security staff of the complex.

“It appears to be a case of suicide. No suicide note has been recovered. At the time of the incident, two girls, aged one and six, and their grandparents were in another room and were unaware that the woman had jumped from the balcony. Neighbours said the children had grown quite close to the help and the older girl was crying when she heard the news,” said sub-inspector (SI) Kumar.

He added that the reason for the alleged suicide is not certain.

Kumar said the woman was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The police said that the woman’s family members were on their way to the city from West Bengal and investigation would proceed after their statements are recorded.

“The woman wanted to marry a man from Bangladesh and her parents were not agreeing to the alliance. She was having disagreements with her family members on the matter and had not been answering her mother’s phone calls for the past two days. A preliminary probe does not suggest the possibility of foul play. The parents of the children were at work when the incident took place,” said Amit Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), the investigating officer.

Gaurav Prateek, secretary, residents’ welfare association (RWA), Valley View Estate, said, “An RWA member informed me of the incident and I immediately asked the security officials of the condominium to call the police. Tower six, where the incident took place, is a closed tower and does not have an external balcony. The woman fell from the internal balcony of the flat.”

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section

174 of the code of the criminal procedure (CRPC). Police said the parents of the children work with private firms in the city and the grandparents had retired from government service.

On October 27, 2018, a 32-yearold woman, a resident of the same condominium, had died after her husband had allegedly pushed her from the internal balcony of their eighth-floor house.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 09:29 IST