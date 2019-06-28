DPCC serves closure notices to 12 nursing homes and hospitals

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has served closure notices to at least 12 hospitals and nursing homes for violating the Bio-medical Waste Management (BMW) Rules 2016, according to an official of the pollution control body. This is the first time closure notices are being served to hospitals in Delhi for violating the rules.

“Till June 26, at least 12 bedded healthcare facilities have been served closure notices. They have been given seven days to vacate the premises. But we are taking extreme caution because there could be patients in the hospitals. Notices are being served after a check to make sure the hospital is indeed violating the rules,” a senior DPCC official said.

The hospitals will now have to pay compensation for the damages they have done to the environment and then apply to the DPCC for permission, if they want to continue operations. They would also have to tie up with one of the two common biomedical waste treatment facilities in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed the pollution control boards of Delhi and other NCR states — Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan — to shut down all medium- and large-scale ‘red category’ units that have not installed online emission monitoring systems.

The DPCC has identified at least 51 such bedded-health care facilities who are generating such waste, not registered with the DPCC, or connected to any biomedical waste treatment facility. Biomedical waste, which includes anything from blood-soaked gauges to syringes must be properly managed and disposed off to protect the environment, general public and workers, especially healthcare and sanitation workers, who are at risk of exposure to biomedical waste as an occupational hazard.

Under the 2016 Rules, all healthcare facilities have to seek the DPCC’s authorisation and send their waste to one of two common biomedical waste treatment facilities in the city.

“We held at least 17 camps and issued public notices urging healthcare facilities to get themselves registered before June 15. Now that the deadline is over, we have started sending closure notices,” another official said.

The CPCB had in 2017 directed pollution monitoring bodies across the NCR to ensure that all the highly polluting industries under the ‘red category’ to install online continuous stack-emission monitoring systems and connect them with servers of the state pollution control boards and CPCB,” a CPCB official said.

This would have helped the pollution watchdogs keep a continuous tab on the emission levels of polluting industries located across 23 locations in Delhi-NCR. But according to reports submitted by the state pollution control bodies, the CPCB found that many of these industries have not installed the online emission monitoring systems. Hence the state boards were asked to shut them down

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 05:17 IST