‘Drunk’ woman stopped at Metro station, CISF drops her home

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday night dropped a woman home in their official vehicle after she was not allowed to board the Metro train at Samaipur Badli for being ‘too drunk’.

A CISF official said that the 25-year-old woman was so drunk that she was unable to walk on her own. As per rules, the CISF personnel, who are responsible for security of Metro stations in the city, tried to stop her from entering the station.

Despite being told that drunk passengers were not allowed on Metro premises, the woman insisted on taking the train. She stayed put at the Samaipur Badli Metro station of the Yellow line till the last train had departed.

“Around 10.45pm, the woman, a resident of south Delhi, had approached the security point for frisking. The woman was in an absolutely inebriated state, travelling alone and was not able to walk properly. Seeing her condition, she was denied entry as drunken passengers are not allowed in the Metro,” said a CISF officer.

The woman started arguing with the CISF personnel on duty and the police was called.

“When the matter was not resolved and we felt that it will not be safe for her to travel alone, we called her husband. He requested us to drop her till Dhaula Kuan Metro station from where he would pick her. The woman, alongwith a male and female constable was then sent in an official vehicle,” the officer said.

The CISF said that drunken passengers in the Metro cause nuisance and they have to deny entry to such passengers for the safety of other travellers.

“There have been occasions when passenger have been barely able to stand. In some cases, we even book cabs for passengers so that they can travel safely to their destinations,” said another CISF officer.

