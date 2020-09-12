e-paper
Duplicate ghee manufacturing racket busted in Delhi, five arrested

Duplicate ghee manufacturing racket busted in Delhi, five arrested

Police said the men were packaging the ghee using the names of prominent ghee companies

delhi Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The arrested suspects.
The arrested suspects.(Delhi Police)
         

The Delhi Police busted a duplicate desi ghee manufacturing racket in outer Delhi’s Bawana and seized 284 cartons of spurious ghee from a factory early Saturday. Police said the men were packaging the ghee using the names of prominent ghee companies.

Five men, including the owner of the factory, have been arrested. A large amount of raw product used in manufacturing the ghee and packaging material were seized from the premises, the police said.

The police said they conducted the raid jointly with the government’s food and safety department after receiving information about the illegal unit in Bawana.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said police teams raided the factory, the food and safety department tested samples of the ready-made ghee in 284 cartons and found it to be spurious.

“All the cartons were seized. About 212 had already been loaded in a tempo to be dispatched for supply,” Sharma said.

He said an enquiry revealed that the factory belongs to one Sandeep (known only by his first name). Four other men, Akshay, Rohit, Ratan and Ankesh, who were present on the factory premises at the time of the raid were arrested. “Sandeep is being questioned. Further action will be taken accordingly,” the DCP said.

A large amount of raw material, including 212 tons of refined oil, 149 tons of vegetable oil, desi ghee essence, 600 empty tins and 2,500 empty plastic jars, gas stoves, cylinders and weighing machines were recovered from the factory, he said.

Sharma said the factory was seized and all the five men have been booked under different Indian Penal Code sections.

