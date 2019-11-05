Environment researchers gear up to study effects of odd-even

delhi

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 01:15 IST

As the third edition of the odd-even scheme is underway, environment researchers have begun testing the fallout of the scheme.

After the first edition of the scheme, in January 2016, researchers were split over its effect on the environment — while one study pointed to significant improvement, another differed.

Sumit Sharma, associate director (Earth Science and Climate Change Division) at The Energy and Resources India (TERI) said he expects data from the latest edition would not show any significant improvement. His institute, along with scientists from IITs in Delhi and Kanpur, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM-Pune), and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) had earlier concluded that pollution had reduced by just 2-3% after the first such scheme.

“By odd-even the government is trying to reduce from a source that is anyway not very high. At this time since the cases of crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana are on a high there is a possibility that the percentage improvement from the odd-even scheme could be even less,” Sharma said, adding that the results of the scheme would have been better if two-wheelers had been included.

He, however, said that since the air quality in the national capital has been in the ‘emergency’ category (Air Quality Index of over 500) for the last 24 hours, the odd-even could be a positive step.

“At this emergency situation any step to reduce the levels is a welcome step,” he added.

Mukesh Sharma, head of civil engineering department at IIT-Kanpur, said that the effectiveness of the scheme can be truly ascertained if the contribution of other sources of pollution is also ascertained.

“Usually if the pollution levels are that high the scheme doesn’t give much results because in such a situation the vehicular contribution becomes less than other sources. But we will have to wait and see,” Sharma said.

Other experts also believed that a comprehensive plan will be needed to back emergency measures such as these to see an overall improvement in the pollution levels in Delhi.

Ken Lee, executive director of EPIC (Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago) India, said that it was observed that once road rationing drives are made a routine announcement, citizens tend to find ways to get around the restrictions.

“In cities around the world, people tend to work their way around such schemes and buy additional cars, which totally defeats the purpose. However, such measures are a good emergency step. But what you need along with this are long term and comprehensive plans,” Lee said.

EPIC India’s research showed that the first round of odd-even had resulted in a reduction of particulate air pollution concentrations by 14-16%. The findings of the study were released by the Delhi government in September this year. The third round of the was announced just days later.